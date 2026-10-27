CPM accuses Satheesan of insulting Muslims

MALAPPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s remarks that “extreme outfits” will take over if the Indian Union Muslim League is weakened in Keralam has sparked significant backlash, with the CPM accusing him of insulting the Muslim community and challenging the state’s secular fabric.

Criticising the CM for his remarks on Muslims during a Q&A with TNIE, the CPM Malappuram district secretariat asked the Congress and IUML to clarify whether they shared Satheesan’s view that all Muslims would become extremists in the absence of the League.

In the interview, Satheesan had said that the IUML acted as a crucial political buffer in Keralam. “Suppose in Keralam the League is weakened... who will take its space? Extreme outfits will,” he had said, while crediting the IUML for keeping those radical elements at bay.