Keralam govt support sought for Kumbh Mela-style event

MALAPPURAM: With the dispute between Juna Akhada and the Margadarshaka Mandalam, the advisory body of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), intensifying over the proposed Kumbh Mela-style Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunnavaya, Juna Akhada is seeking government support for the festival.
Representatives of Juna Akhada have met Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Health Minister K Muraleedharan and DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar as part of their efforts to secure government assistance.
Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi has urged the state government to extend support to the proposed event on the lines of the assistance provided for Kumbh Melas in Prayagraj and Nashik.
“In Prayagraj and Nashik, the Kumbh Mela is organised with administrative and financial support from the state governments. The Thirunnavaya Kumbh Mela has great potential to boost commerce and local development. If the Keralam government invests in the Kumbh Mela, it will get substantial returns,” said Anandavanam.
Meanwhile, K Muraleedharan confirmed that a Juna Akhada representative had met him seeking support for the event. The state government has not announced its stand on the demand.
Meanwhile, Tirur MLA and Muslim League leader Kurukkoli Moideen received Anandavanam Bharathi during the latter’s visit to the Thirunavaya temple.
However, Moideen told TNIE that he did not personally support the event in its proposed form and had attended the reception only because he was invited by the temple authorities and local residents.