Keralam govt support sought for Kumbh Mela-style event

MALAPPURAM: With the dispute between Juna Akhada and the Margadarshaka Mandalam, the advisory body of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), intensifying over the proposed Kumbh Mela-style Mahamagha Mahotsavam at Thirunnavaya, Juna Akhada is seeking government support for the festival.

Representatives of Juna Akhada have met Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Health Minister K Muraleedharan and DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar as part of their efforts to secure government assistance.

Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi has urged the state government to extend support to the proposed event on the lines of the assistance provided for Kumbh Melas in Prayagraj and Nashik.