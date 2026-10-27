Keralam Minister Chennithala criticises junevile act over bail in Cheranalloor hit-and-run case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday criticized the Juvenile Justice Board’s act of granting bail to the 17-year-old, who fatally mowed down a man at Cheranalloor, in the assembly.

Invoking parliamentary immunity, he said "bail should not have been granted to the accused, who fatally mowed down a poor man at midnight."

"When the police wanted to produce the accused before the board, they were told to present him the next day. However, the police pressed on and they produced him on that day itself. But he was granted bail," Chennithala said, while answering to a notice moved by the LDF seeking an adjournment motion on alleged police highhandedness in the state.

The minister said he had talked to the family members of the victim, Jayabalakrishnan, on Binoy Viswam’s phone. He said they had raised three demands: To take action against the police officers who had deleted the evidence recorded on their mobile phone; to get the bail granted to the accused cancelled, and to take action against the judge, who is the father of the accused.

Chennithala said he told them that action will be taken against the cops also for not invoking serious sections against the accused in the FIR. The government has already started measures to challenge the bail in higher court and a case has been registered against the judge, who is the father of the accused, under the Motor Vehicle Act since he is the owner of the car that caused the accident.

Chennithala stated that the government cannot initiate any legal action against the judge and the matter has been conveyed to the High Court registrar. He said the judge’s behavior was rude. He went to the police station, which is against the law.