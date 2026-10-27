SIT records statements of two members in PSC scam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SIT probe into PSC exam scam entered a crucial stage on Monday as investigators recorded the statements of two PSC members, while summons were issued to its chairman and two other members to turn up for questioning in the coming days. Statements of S Sreekumar and S A Saif were recorded at the Crime Branch headquarters, while a third member, Stany Thomas, was turned away as he was not issued a summons to appear for recording his statement.

The SIT recorded the statements for more than four hours, sources said. Saif’s statements were fully recorded, while Sreekumar’s was stopped midway at the nightfall. Recording of his statement will continue subsequently. Two other members have been issued notices to appear for questioning on Tuesday, while chairman M R Baiju has been issued a notice to turn up on Wednesday, SIT sources revealed.

Apart from these, five more members will be questioned in the later stage, sources added. The sources said the members who played a key role in selection procedure and also part of the interview board have been issued summons in the first leg.

The investigators recorded the statements of the two PSC members on the files they had signed and the meetings they convened/attended regarding certain contentious exams and selections.

In a related development, Additional Secretary R Hari, who has been arraigned as an accused in the case connected with Planning Board exam scam, has been suspended. The government had already started proceedings against retired deputy secretary P Satheesh, who is the other accused, to deny his pension benefits. Hari was in charge of the evaluation wing, while Satheesh led the on-screen marking system.