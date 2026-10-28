'Athreyakam' touched my heart, says Kerala CM VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The avid reader in V D Satheesan took over as the chief minister stood up to present the 50th Vayalar Ramavarma award before a packed audience in the state capital on Tuesday. Satheesan turned emotional as he walked down the memory lane.

Vayalar Ramavarma is a poet who remains inside the heart of every Malayali, said Satheesan as he recalled Vayalar’s contributions. “Aathmavil Oru Chitha was his first poem that I read. I was almost crying when I read it. My father was alive then. Years later, when my father passed away, it is this poem that came to my mind. Vayalar and his works have influenced all Malayalees,” he said, while expressing his happiness in attending the event.

Presenting the Vayalar award to writer R Rajasree for her work Athreyakam at an event at Nisagandhi the chief minister also appreciated the work. “I am standing here not as the CM but as a reader who was fortunate to get an opportunity to present the 50th Vayalar award.

The event and the award selection process are history, and I am happy that I am also part of the history. I appreciate Rajasree for winning the award. Athreyakam is a novel that has influenced me and touched my heart,” the CM added.

Minister for Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunadh, former chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, and Vayalar Ramavarma Trust members Dr V Ramankutty, B Satheesan, Prabha Varma and others were also present.