Cheranalloor accident: Four cops, including SHO and CI, suspended

KOCHI: Amid mounting criticism over alleged police lapses in the Cheranalloor accident that claimed the life of a scooterist, Jayabalakrishnan, four police officers – including the station house officer and circle inspector – were suspended on Tuesday. ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, who visited the victim’s family on the directions of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, said the probe would examine whether the police had failed in their duties.

The suspended officers are CI K S Shyam Kumar, SHO V S Viswajith, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector K T Manoj and Senior Civil Police Officer Arun Joshy.

Vijayan said the investigation would prioritise the concerns raised by the victim’s family before verifying the available records. He added that the probe would examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage from the police station. “Whether it is a police officer or a judge, there will be no difference. We will examine whether there were lapses on the part of the police,” the ADGP said.

Vijayan said he had visited the police station and examined the records. A team from Thiruvananthapuram accompanied ADGP to assist with the inquiry. He also examined the versions of the police officers associated with the case.

“Evidence will be collected properly to ensure that the case stands up in court,” Vijayan said.