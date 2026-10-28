Cheranalloor accident: Four cops, including SHO and CI, suspended

KOCHI: Amid mounting criticism over alleged police lapses in the Cheranalloor accident that claimed the life of a scooterist, Jayabalakrishnan, four police officers – including the station house officer and circle inspector – were suspended on Tuesday. ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, who visited the victim’s family on the directions of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, said the probe would examine whether the police had failed in their duties.
The suspended officers are CI K S Shyam Kumar, SHO V S Viswajith, Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector K T Manoj and Senior Civil Police Officer Arun Joshy.
Vijayan said the investigation would prioritise the concerns raised by the victim’s family before verifying the available records. He added that the probe would examine all aspects of the case, including CCTV footage from the police station. “Whether it is a police officer or a judge, there will be no difference. We will examine whether there were lapses on the part of the police,” the ADGP said.
Vijayan said he had visited the police station and examined the records. A team from Thiruvananthapuram accompanied ADGP to assist with the inquiry. He also examined the versions of the police officers associated with the case.
“Evidence will be collected properly to ensure that the case stands up in court,” Vijayan said.
The police have approached the higher court, seeking a cancellation of the bail granted to the minor accused. The investigating team has recorded the statements of the teenager and his mother at their residence in Aluva. The team has reportedly begun procedures seeking permission to record the statement of the teenager’s father, who is an additional district judge.
In his statement taken on Tuesday, the 17-year-old reportedly told investigators that the car was not being driven at high speed and that it was raining and water had accumulated at the accident spot. He claimed that he did not see the scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan. He also reiterated that it was his first time driving a vehicle and that he had learnt to drive by watching YouTube videos.
His mother told investigators that she was unaware that her son had taken the car. The investigating team has not fully accepted their statements and is verifying the claims.
Meanwhile, the police have obtained CCTV visuals showing the teenager taking the vehicle from his residence on the night of the accident.
The accident occurred around 2.20 am on Sunday on Container Road in Cheranalloor, when the car allegedly driven by the teenager hit Jayabalakrishnan’s scooter.