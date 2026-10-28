Ear to ear: Vizhinjam fisherwomen turn otolith into delicate jewellery

KOCHI: At first glance, they resemble tiny pieces of polished stone. But few realise that otolith, commonly known as an ear stone, begin their journey in the inner ear of fish, which is otherwise discarded, before lending themselves to delicate jewellery — thanks to their varying shapes and patterns.

A group of fisherwomen in Vizhinjam is turning this little-known marine byproduct into a source of income. Otoliths are now used to craft earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets.

With training provided by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI), 20 women from the Vizhinjam coast have learned to extract, clean, preserve and craft the tiny calcium carbonate structures into jewellery. Their self-help group, Sea Gems Mahila Sahrudam Group, now sells the ornaments under the brand name Sea Gems.

The idea behind Sea Gems was hatched nearly a decade ago, when CMFRI scientists collecting otoliths from fish found along the coast for species identification saw beyond their scientific value.

“Scientists at CMFRI used the otoliths to estimate the age of fish and understand its growth, life history and environmental conditions. After the studies, they go to waste. That is when E M Abdussamad and his team identified their potential in crafting ornaments. The team explored the possibility of making it beneficial for fisherfolk. They then landed on the idea of providing training to fisherwomen,” said Surya S, a senior scientist at CMFRI.

Some of the otoliths have attractive shapes, distinctive textures and appealing colours. Their hardness also make them suitable for crafting ornaments. “Among the species used are Otolithes ruber and Otolithes cuvieri, which belong to the family Sciaenidae, along with marine catfish such as Arius maculatus and other Arius species, and stargazers belonging to the genus Uranoscopus. Otoliths from stargazers and sciaenids are particularly beautiful,” Surya pointed out.