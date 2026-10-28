Kerala State Industrial Enterprises gets Regulated Agent status, paving way for exports to EU and UK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving wings to Kerala’s export dreams, Kerala State Industrial Enterprises limited (KSIE) has obtained Regulated Agent (RA) status enabling the state to export products to European Union countries and the United Kingdom (UK).

After European aviation security standards have become more stringent, international RA3 (Regulated Agent Third Country) accreditation is essential for direct export to the EU.

This opens up export possibilities to the Gulf region and European and UK with vegetables, spices, handloom goods, marine products and flowers. The international airports at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode can now serve as EU recognised air cargo security points. The first consignment to European Union has been sent on Tuesday from Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

After the new government assumed office, the process of securing RA3 accreditation gained momentum on the direction of Industries Minister PK Kunhalikutty. The minister had instructed the KSIE director Anil Mohammed to expedite the process at a meeting a month ago.

After KSIE’s intervention, UK based accredited RA3 validator Jan Kapi visited the state and met additional chief secretary Mohammed Hanish. He visited the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode air cargo terminals and conducted detailed inspections of security systems, screening equipment, staff training and documentation.

On Monday, KSIE officially received the RA3 certificate the other day.