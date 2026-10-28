Keralam: Private buses to go on strike from Nov 3

PALAKKAD: Private buses across Keralam will go off the roads indefinitely from November 3 if the state government fails to take a favourable decision on their demands regarding the problems faced by the sector following the launch of Priyadarshini services.

The decision to launch the indefinite strike was announced in Palakkad on Tuesday by a joint committee representing six private bus owners’ organisations, which accused the government of failing to address the mounting financial crisis.

The joint committee also criticised the UDF government for failing to act on the recommendations of Padmanabhan Commission, which was appointed to study the problems faced by the private bus sector. The commission submitted its report to the government on September 2, but its recommendations remain unimplemented, the owners alleged.

Hike in mininimum fare

Bus owners are seeking a hike in minimum fare to Rs 15 and a hike in student concession charge from the existing Rs 1 to Rs 5. They said the last revision of passenger fares was affected four-and-a-half years ago.