Rhyme and reason of a rebel

A conversation with Prof. Murali Sivaramakrishnan at his home in Kowdiar takes one back to another Pondicherry.

A quieter, more contemplative place, when the coastal town was known more as the spiritual abode of Sri Aurobindo.



For decades, Aurobindo’s public image was that of a yogi. His earlier life as a revolutionary, however, is receiving renewed attention, thanks to discussions about his influence on India’s freedom struggle and figures such as Rash Behari Bose and Subhas Chandra Bose.



It is in this broader understanding of Aurobindo that the Sri Aurobindo Award recently bestowed on Murali acquires significance. Presented annually by Sri Aurobindo Bhavan in Kolkata, the award recognises a Malayali whose engagement with the philosopher extends beyond spirituality to his literary imagination, political ideals and philosophy of hope.