Sabarimala clean-up drive gathers pace ahead of pilgrimage season

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid longstanding concerns over unscientific waste disposal, indiscriminate burning of plastic and environmental pollution in the ecologically sensitive Periyar Tiger Reserve, Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) has launched a major waste clearance operation at Sabarimala, to remove around 27 tonnes of accumulated waste from Pampa and adjoining areas ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has set November 10 as the deadline to clear all accumulated waste from Pampa and Sannidhanam ahead of the pilgrimage season.

As part of pre-season cleanup at Sabarimala, the CKCL has removed around 17.68 tonnes of waste from Pampa pilgrim areas. CKCL managing director G K Suresh Kumar told TNIE that around 10 tonnes of recyclable material will be lifted from Pampa on Tuesday.

Of the 17,680kg collected from Pampa, 11,255kg was recyclable metal waste, 3,605kg recyclable plastic waste and 2,820kg rejected waste. The CKCL estimates that the total quantity lifted from the area will reach approximately 27 tonnes.

Around 100 workers have been deployed for the cleaning operation. The CKCL is planning to begin clearing work at Sannidhanam from Wednesday. Suresh said the absence of a systematic mechanism for segregating and removing recyclable waste had been a major concern at Sabarimala.