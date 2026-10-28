SIT makes maiden arrest in sensational PSC exam scam; former deputy secretary snared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team has made its first arrest in the sensational PSC exam scandal as it snared a retired deputy secretary, P Satheesh, who headed the on-screen marking system for evaluating the exam for the post of the Planning Board Chief (Industry and Infrastructure Division).

The alleged malpractices in the exam was exposed by a candidate, who got his answer paper under the RTI act a year later after protracted legal fight. It was this exam that emerged as the first tip of the corruption iceberg that has allegedly been plaguing the constitutional body under the LDF rule.

The SIT had earlier named Satheesh and a serving additional secretary R Hari as accused in the case. Hari is currently under suspension and is expected to be arrested soon. The pension benefits of Satheesh, who had retired 18 months ago, was recently froze by the government following his arraignment as accused.