YouTube for coach, farmland for practice: Moses wins 3rd hammer gold at Kerala State School Sports Meet

KOZHIKODE: With no formal coach to teach him the finer points of hammer throw, Moses Binu Varghese turned to YouTube for guidance. Watching videos of Olympic champions, studying their techniques and practising relentlessly, the young athlete carved out a winning formula of his own.

On Tuesday, he reaped the rewards yet again, clinching gold in the senior boys hammer throw at the 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet in Kozhikode for a third consecutive year.

Representing SM HSS Patharam, in Kollam district, the Plus-II computer science student registered an impressive throw of 56.32 metres to secure the gold medal, extending his remarkable run in the event. For Moses, the victory is the culmination of years of self-learning, determination and the unwavering support of his family.

“Since hammer throw was not a familiar sport in my school, I had no access to proper guidance initially. I watched videos of Olympic athletes and champions, trying to understand their techniques. Yuriy Sedykh, the world and Olympic champion who holds the world record of 86.74 metres set in 1986, has been my biggest inspiration. I have never missed watching his videos,” Moses, 18, told TNIE.

The youngster chose the demanding event because he felt he could learn the technique by keenly observing these videos. “I began practising the rotations I saw, and they started working for me. However, learning only through YouTube meant I sometimes missed the finer technical details that a trained coach could have corrected,” said Moses.

‘My dream is to compete on bigger stages, including Olympics’

“My physical education teacher, Stalin sir, took a keen interest in my performance. He even sought permission from the school to let me leave early so that I could train more rigorously. His support and encouragement played a crucial role in helping me improve,”Moses said.