51 cases registered against underage driving in Kannur range

KANNUR: The police have registered 51 cases against underage driving in a special enforcement drive across police districts under the Kannur range. The drive was conducted on Tuesday to curb the practice and strengthen road safety enforcement.

The operation was carried out under the directive of Kannur range Deputy Inspector General of Police K Karthick, following two fatal road accidents involving young drivers.

In Cheranalloor, Kochi, a 55-year-old man was killed when a car driven by a 17-year-old boy hit the scooter. In Nedumbassery, a car driven by a 19-year-old killed three scooter riders.

Kozhikode Rural recorded the highest number of cases at 14, followed by Kasaragod with 13 and Kannur City with 12. Kannur Rural recorded six cases, Kozhikode City five and Wayanad one.

“We have issued clear instructions to all police districts under the range to take strict action against minors driving vehicles. Both two-wheelers and cars driven by minors were detected during the drive. Those found violating the rules included children aged 15 to 17,” Karthick said.

He said inspections would continue across the districts and legal action would be taken against those responsible for allowing minors to drive.