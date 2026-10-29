Approval delays raise pink line costs, KMRL seeks revised nod

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has sought revised administrative sanction from the state government for the Phase II project following an increase in costs due to delays in obtaining approvals.

The Rs 1,957.05 crore project received approval only in November 2022 though the DPR was submitted in January 2019, KMRL sources said. Permission to avail the loan for the project followed in June 2023, during which period the base cost and taxes increased that pushed up the overall project cost.

Meanwhile, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which has sanctioned a loan of Rs 1,016.24 crore for the project, expressed satisfaction with the progress of construction and indicated its willingness for further cooperation. A high-level AIIB team visited Kochi for three days to review the project’s physical and financial progress.