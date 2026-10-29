Cheranalloor accident: Commissioner replaced; discontent among cops over suspension of four station-level officers

KOCHI: Amid mounting criticism over the police’s handling of the Cheranalloor accident case, the government has removed S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar as the Kochi City commissioner. R Nishanthini, IG (South Zone), replaces him.

Meanwhile, the suspension of four station-level officers over the alleged lapses has triggered discontent within the force, with sources questioning the grounds for the move and alleging that lower-ranking personnel are being held accountable for decisions taken in the course of duty.

“Had the suspension been for registering a case against a minor, there could have been legal basis to examine the action. But the complaint centred on sections invoked in the FIR. The legality of the action against the officers needs to be examined,” a source said.

Stating that Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence, was initially invoked, the source questioned why officers were facing disciplinary action over omission of Section 105, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.