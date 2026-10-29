Keralam govt nod to hike salary of MLAs to Rs 98,000

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is going through a financial crisis, the legislators are set to get a higher pay. The state government has decided to hike the salary and allowances of MLAs and ministers in the state. It is learnt an MLA’s salary would be raised to Rs 98,000 from the existing Rs 70,000.
The cabinet on Wednesday granted its nod for the hike, with the revision happening after eight years. A 40% hike has been proposed after legislators from both ruling and opposition fronts raised concerns over rising expenses. The bill hiking the salaries would be tabled on Thursday.
An MLA from the ruling front said cost of maintaining offices and staff, besides meeting transportation expenses, had increased significantly.
“We have to appoint staff in the constituency and in the state capital, set up an MLA office, and cover transportation expenses. Every allowance is covered under Rs 70,000 currently. Increasing monthly allowance by Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 would help people’s representatives,” the MLA said.
Keralam is among the states with relatively low remuneration for legislators. Other states, like Odisha, pay Rs 3.45 lakh, while the salary for legislators in Telangana is Rs 2.75 lakh. In Maharashtra, the amount is Rs 2.52 lakh. Recently, in Tamil Nadu, the government passed a bill to increase the MLA salary from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.
Former speaker A N Shamseer opined that the salary should be increased to at least Rs 1 lakh. “The LDF government had brought in a proposal to increase the salary of MLAs. However, during discussions with political parties, we could not reach a consensus,” he said, agreeing that the salary for MLAs in the state is very low, comparatively.
Chathannoor MLA B B Gopakumar, who is also a member of the business advisory committee (BCA), said the decision will be finalised only after the bill is presented in the assembly.
Cabinet decisions
Govt job for daughter of Sudhakaran, who was killed by accused Chenthamara in Nenmara double murder case. Financial aid for higher studies to Sudhakaran’s younger daughter Akhila
Administrative sanction for special housing scheme for SC/ST and fisherfolk families. Housing assistance for SC families and fisherfolk increased to J6 lakh, while assistance for ST families raised to J8 lakh
Govt job for Asian Games silver medallist Vidarsha K Vinod
Inclusion of Pattariya and Saliya communities in list of OBCs48 vacancies among 86 reassigned posts of SIs to be reported to PSC
Male-female ratio for police constable posts revised from 9:1 to 7:3