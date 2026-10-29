Keralam govt nod to hike salary of MLAs to Rs 98,000

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state is going through a financial crisis, the legislators are set to get a higher pay. The state government has decided to hike the salary and allowances of MLAs and ministers in the state. It is learnt an MLA’s salary would be raised to Rs 98,000 from the existing Rs 70,000.

The cabinet on Wednesday granted its nod for the hike, with the revision happening after eight years. A 40% hike has been proposed after legislators from both ruling and opposition fronts raised concerns over rising expenses. The bill hiking the salaries would be tabled on Thursday.

An MLA from the ruling front said cost of maintaining offices and staff, besides meeting transportation expenses, had increased significantly.

“We have to appoint staff in the constituency and in the state capital, set up an MLA office, and cover transportation expenses. Every allowance is covered under Rs 70,000 currently. Increasing monthly allowance by Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 would help people’s representatives,” the MLA said.

Keralam is among the states with relatively low remuneration for legislators. Other states, like Odisha, pay Rs 3.45 lakh, while the salary for legislators in Telangana is Rs 2.75 lakh. In Maharashtra, the amount is Rs 2.52 lakh. Recently, in Tamil Nadu, the government passed a bill to increase the MLA salary from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh.