Keralam to examine KSTP irregularities after project manager’s suicide

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Public Works Minister P K Basheer on Thursday told the Assembly that the government would consider a detailed investigation into alleged financial irregularities and official lapses linked to the suicide of the project manager of PATI BEL, the company that executed the MC Road project.

Basheer said the Vigilance Department had earlier investigated the allegations. The government would examine the available report and take necessary action following complaints that the files had been closed without completing the probe. He added that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) was yet to submit a fresh preliminary inquiry report.

The issue comes amid allegations of large-scale financial irregularities in road projects implemented under the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), including claims that the government suffered a loss of around Rs 700 crore because contracts were awarded at rates substantially higher than estimated costs.

According to a statement issued by the minister, a road improvement project estimated at Rs 787 crore was tendered for Rs 1,209 crore. Another contract worth Rs 343 crore was awarded against an estimate of Rs 244 crore. Land acquisition and rehabilitation costs also came under scrutiny, with Rs 323 crore spent against an estimate of Rs 187 crore.