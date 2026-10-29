Lender can present cheque on due date, rules consumer commission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On March 15, 2017, Joseph P J was the first person to make a transaction at the cash counter of his bank in Pulpally. He said his loan instalment was due and he did not want to pay a penalty. But by the time he deposited the money at 10.30am, his lender had already presented his cheque. It bounced. A nine-year legal battle ensuedm, one that he ultimately lost.

The Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s (KSCDRC) order in his case is a lesson for every borrower. If a loan instalment is due “on or before” a particular date, the lender can present the cheque on that date. If the borrower’s account is short, the borrower must pay the penalty, the commission has held.

Joseph, now 53, had taken Rs 2.49 lakh as loan from a private firm. He had to pay the instalment on or before the 15th of every month. He said the firm sent him a notice demanding a penalty for non-payment, along with a cheque bounce charge, to be paid with the next instalment. According to the commission’s order, the firm collected Rs 53 as penal interest.

Hurt by the notice, Joseph approached the Wayanad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. He argued the case himself. In December 2017, the district commission found deficiency on the part of the firm and directed it to pay Joseph Rs 1,500 as compensation and Rs 1,000 as costs. The firm filed an appeal before the state commission in 2018.