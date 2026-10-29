New status, historic milestone: Parel church elevated to basilica in Keralam

KOTTAYAM: With the consecration of the new church just weeks away, the historic St Mary’s Church in Parel, Changanassery, has received a significant ecclesiastical distinction, with the Vatican elevating it to the status of a basilica. The recognition marks a milestone for the Changanassery archdiocese and the Catholic faithful of the region.

Elevating a church to the status of a basilica grants the building special ecclesiastical recognition title, and spiritual privileges. The Parel Marian Pilgrimage Centre will now be known as the Marth Mariam Immaculate Conception Shrine Basilica.

The elevation was granted by the Vatican’s dicastery for divine worship and the discipline of the sacraments on behalf of Pope Leo XIV. The official announcement will be made on November 21, coinciding with the consecration of the new Parel Marth Mariam Valiyapally.

Changanassery Archbishop Thomas Tharayil described the elevation as a divine blessing. He said the shrine’s new status and name would be formally announced on the day of consecration of the new church.

The decision to construct a new church was taken in view of the growing number of pilgrims visiting the shrine. Spread over more than 51,000 sqft, the new structure is among the largest churches in Keralam.