Spotlights and silhouettes of septuagenarian Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam has all through its history invested in people, building a development model anchored in education, healthcare and social welfare. Its achievements are reflected in high literacy, longer life expectancy and low multidimensional poverty. But sustaining these gains is the next big test. Educated unemployment, gender disparities, population ageing and persistent social inequalities pose challenges as the state marks 70 years of its formation on November 1.

The foundations of the human development story predate the formation of the state in 1956. Social-reform movements, struggles against caste discrimination and the spread of educational and healthcare institutions helped widen access to basic services. Successive governments built on these foundations through investment in education, healthcare, land reform, food distribution and social security. Together, these interventions helped make health and education central to the state’s development experience.

The results are reflected in indicators that measure people’s well-being, rather than economic output.

According to the 2011 Census, Keralam’s literacy rate stood at 94%, against the national average of 73%. The Kerala State Planning Board’s Economic Review 2025 reported life expectancy at birth of 75.1 years, compared with 70.3 nationally, based on Sample Registration System (SRS) life tables for 2019-23.

Maternal health offers another measure of progress. The economic review assessed a maternal mortality ratio of 30 deaths per 1,00,000 live births in Keralam, against 88 nationally, based on SRS estimates for 2021-23. Such outcomes reflect the cumulative contribution of healthcare access, maternal and child health services, trained personnel, education and public awareness.