Bill passed to hike MLAs’ allowances, pay in Kerala; revision comes after eight years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a Bill to increase the monthly salary and allowances of MLAs from Rs 70,000 to Rs 98,000 and those of ministers from a little over Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.33 lakh. The revision comes eight years after the pay structure was last updated in 2018 and is expected to cost the state exchequer an additional Rs 6.91 crore annually.

The Bill also enhances pensions for former legislators, subject to a monthly ceiling of Rs 60,000.

Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said several members had highlighted the difficulties they faced in meeting rising expenses. BJP state president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he would not accept the enhanced salary and allowances, citing the state’s poor financial condition.

MAJOR HIKES

Ministers, Oppn Leader, Chief Whip, Speaker, Dy Speaker

(Existing rates in brackets)

Salary: L3,000 (C2,000)

Constituency allowance: L45,000 (C40,000)

Travel allowance: L30,000 (C20,000)

Local travel allowance: L25,000 (C17,000)

Other MLAs

Fixed allowance: L4,000 (C2,000)

Constituency allowance: L35,000 (C25,000)

Travel allowance: L30,000 (C20,000)