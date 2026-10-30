Kerala government to probe if Nipah deaths were linked to expired medicine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to investigate whether the death of six Nipah patients between 2023 and 2025 were due to the administration of expired medicine.
Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday informed the assembly that the government will constitute a medical board to conduct a detailed investigation to check if the use of expired batches of Remdesivir had contributed to the deaths. The board will also inquire whether other patients who received the drug had experienced any adverse effects.
Answering to a submission raised by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the minister said: “The decision was taken after records at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital raised suspicion that expired vials of Remdesivir were administered to Nipah patients in 2023, 2024 and 2025.” Remdesivir is a drug used to treat diseases such as Nipah and Covid 19.
‘Remdesivir procured had expired on May 30, 2023’
As part of the efforts to deal with emergencies and life saving needs of patients, this drug was distributed to health care institutions exclusively through Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSCL).
Muraleedharan said the last purchase of Remdesivir through Karunya scheme was made by KMSCL on June 3, 2021. “A total of 3,000 vials were purchased at a cost of `42 lakh. The expiry date of the Remdesivir procured and distributed in this manner was May 30, 2023,” the minister said.
“Of the six Nipah cases reported in 2023, two patients died. In 2024, two cases were reported and both patients died. In 2025, two out of the three reported cases resulted in deaths. However, in 2026, one case was reported and the patient survived,” the minister said.
According to a report received from the Kozhikode MCH, 102 vials of Remdesivir were used in the 2023-24 financial year, 34 in 2024-25, 10 in 2025-26 and 50 in 2026-27. However, the 50 vials used in the 2026-27 financial year were brought from Bahrain on June 12, 2026, and administered to a Niaph patient,” he said.