Kerala government to probe if Nipah deaths were linked to expired medicine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to investigate whether the death of six Nipah patients between 2023 and 2025 were due to the administration of expired medicine.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday informed the assembly that the government will constitute a medical board to conduct a detailed investigation to check if the use of expired batches of Remdesivir had contributed to the deaths. The board will also inquire whether other patients who received the drug had experienced any adverse effects.

Answering to a submission raised by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the minister said: “The decision was taken after records at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital raised suspicion that expired vials of Remdesivir were administered to Nipah patients in 2023, 2024 and 2025.” Remdesivir is a drug used to treat diseases such as Nipah and Covid 19.

‘Remdesivir procured had expired on May 30, 2023’

As part of the efforts to deal with emergencies and life saving needs of patients, this drug was distributed to health care institutions exclusively through Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSCL).