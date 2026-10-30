Kerala: Plus-I student rejects girl’s proposal, gets attacked by ex boyfriend’s associates

ALAPPUZHA: A Plus-I student was assaulted by a group of schoolmates at a government school in Haripad allegedly after he rejected a romantic proposal from a girl.

The 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, including bleeding from his nose and mouth, and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam, where he underwent treatment for four days.

According to the victim’s mother, the incident happened on October 15. “The assault occurred when he went to wash his hands after having food. One of the students approached him, saying that someone wanted to speak to him, and took him to a classroom. There, a group of around 10 to 16 students allegedly attacked him without explaining any reason,” the mother told the media.

“Later, I came to know that the attack was based on a ‘quotation’ when a student in the group told me,” she added.

The motive behind the attack was allegedly linked to a girl who had expressed romantic interest to the boy shortly after the school reopened. The boy said he had declined her advances, believing that the matter had ended there.

However, the girl reportedly approached her former boyfriend, a 19-year-old studying at an ITI in Chengannur. The 19-year-old allegedly developed a grudge against the boy and instructed his associates at the school to attack him.

School authorities said the students allegedly involved in the assault had been suspended for one month. The police are also investigating the incident.