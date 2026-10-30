Kerala PSC scam: SIT trains guns on three more exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SIT probing the alleged PSC recruitment scam has trained its guns on multiple exams after identifying serious flaws in its conduct. Those under scanner include exams for the post of DySP (direct recruitment), SI and the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS).

The SIT had earlier found glitches in the exams for the post of planning board chief, fisheries extension officer, village oil inspector and assistant motor vehicle inspector and four cases were registered in connection with these. Sources said a slew of exams are under their radar and additional cases will be registered.

On Wednesday, PSC chairperson M R Baiju was questioned in connection with the irregularities and sources said SIT were not convinced by his responses. Meanwhile, Baiju’s questioning continued on Thursday as well, police sources told TNIE, but SIT refused to confirm it.

Sources added that analysing all the seized documents and the statements of the PSC members and chairperson itself is a herculean task and the immediate focus is to wrap up questioning of all the members within the next few days. The PSC secretary has been summoned for questioning on Saturday, while 12 other members will be called up for questioning. Sources added that some of the members had given statements critical of the chairperson’s role in the alleged scam.