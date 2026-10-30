Kerala staring at more power cuts from November 1

KOCHI: Keralam looks set to experience another bout of power load-shedding — the third since the UDF government assumed office. The delay at the government level to approve a short-term power-purchase agreement with Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has contributed to the fresh predicament.

According to top officials with the KSEB, the state could face peak-hour shortage of up to 900 MW from November 1, forcing the utility to impose multiple curbs between 6 pm and midnight to bridge the widening gap between demand and supply. This comes after two rounds of power outages in July and September.

Despite intermittent rain, peak-hour consumption has been hovering around 4,900 MW for the past two weeks. This is likely to cross 5,500 MW if the state experiences a dry spell. However, the maximum capacity available with the state will be 4,200 MW from November 1. Though the KSEB submitted a proposal for purchase of 2,225 MW power, the Electricity Regulatory Commission cleared only 1,000 MW, that too at Rs 6.90 to `10 per unit.

The biggest setback has been the inability of the government in taking a call on purchase of power from Himachal Pradesh. The northern state’s board had offered 900 MW to 1,200 MW of power during peak hour at Rs 14.50 per unit.

The state started receiving this power from October 1, which helped the KSEB end the last round of power cuts. However, the file seeking approval to continue the purchase of power from Himachal for the period from November 1 to May 15 had been pending with the government for the past 22 days.