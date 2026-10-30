Keralam’s migration story: In Gulf of opportunity, the chasms of change

KOCHI: For 26 years, the Gulf was home to Unnikrishnan Chadayamangalam. Working as a special traffic officer with Qatar Petroleum, he witnessed the region’s golden era of growth, when oil wealth fuelled a construction frenzy and thousands of Malayalis crossed the Arabian Sea in search of a better life. In 2021, 60-year-old Unnikrishnan returned home.

As conflict casts a shadow over West Asia, he wonders if his home state can keep the extraordinary migration story going. “We can’t say that Keralam’s migration boom to the Gulf is over, though the present situation does not allow for such a scenario,” he says.

Few forces have shaped Keralam’s economic and social landscape as profoundly as migration. If the Keralam model laid the foundation for social development, the Gulf boom supplied much of the money that transformed everyday life.

The scale is staggering. India received an estimated $135.4 billion to $136 billion in remittances in FY25, retaining its position as the world’s largest recipient. Keralites accounted for nearly a fifth of the inflows, a remarkable share for a state with less than 3% of India’s population.

But the story began in an era of economic despair.

“In the 1970s, the state’s agricultural economy was stagnating, industry was languishing, and the only sector showing some growth was services. The slowdown continued into the 1980s.Keralam survived because of remittances,” says K J Joseph, director,Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

The oil boom in the Persian Gulf proved a turning point. Flush with petroleum revenue,countries in the region embarked on massive construction projects,creating an insatiable demand for labour.Keralam, already struggling with unemployment, was ideally positioned to supply it.

The first wave comprised largely unskilled and semi-skilled workers. They endured harsh conditions, lived frugally and sent their savings home. Remittances in turn unleashed a construction boom in Keralam.