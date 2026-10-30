Mother’s friend arrested for alleged murder of children at Kozhinjampara in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: The Kozhinjampara police on Thursday arrested the mother’s close friend in connection with the alleged murder of her two children, Jennifer Juliet, 5, and Robin Christopher, 3, who were found drowned in water at Kozhinjampara in Palakkad on September 29.

The arrested is A Martin Ignatius, 36, a native of Parakkuzhi near Menonpara. He allegedly played a direct role in the killings and assisted the children’s mother, Nivedya, the prime accused in the case, the police said.

Police obtained crucial leads about Ignatius during evidence collection with Nivedya earlier this week. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, and his arrest was formally recorded after detailed questioning. Investigators said further questioning of both accused helped them gather information about his alleged involvement.

Police suspect that the relationship between Nivedya and Ignatius may have been a motive for the murders. The two reportedly lived in rented accommodation close to each other. Investigators are probing the nature of their relationship and the alleged assistance provided by Ignatius in carrying out the crime.

During the initial investigation, Nivedya, wife of a Manalkad native, reportedly told police that she wanted to pursue her studies and modelling career and considered the children an obstruction. However, investigators are examining whether there were other motives behind the alleged crime.

“We came to know about Ignatius’s role after examining Nivedya’s phone records,” a senior police officer said.

Kids found drowned