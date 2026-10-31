38 KU staffers to figure in CB chargesheet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch will chargesheet 38 employees of the Kerala University, who allegedly obtained the job of university assistant by manipulating the recruitment process.

The exam was held in 2005 and the appointment was done in 2008. As many as 181 candidates were recruited of whom 38 obtained the job through fraud, the crime branch found.

Former VC M K Ramachandran Nair is the first accused. The pro-VC V Jayaprakash, ex-registrar K A Hashim, and syndicate members A A Rasheed, B S Rajeev (late), K A Andrew and M P Russell are the co-accused.