38 KU staffers to figure in CB chargesheet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch will chargesheet 38 employees of the Kerala University, who allegedly obtained the job of university assistant by manipulating the recruitment process.
The exam was held in 2005 and the appointment was done in 2008. As many as 181 candidates were recruited of whom 38 obtained the job through fraud, the crime branch found.
Former VC M K Ramachandran Nair is the first accused. The pro-VC V Jayaprakash, ex-registrar K A Hashim, and syndicate members A A Rasheed, B S Rajeev (late), K A Andrew and M P Russell are the co-accused.
The chargesheet was filed before the court on Friday. Those who illegally got the job with the patronage of the senior officials of the university will be arraigned in the additional chargesheet that will be filed soon, said sources.
The crime branch probe had found a series of procedural lapses, or rather compromises, made for the appointments.
A selection board, which was supposed to be formed before the written exam, was formed just before the interview. Answer sheets of 40,000 candidates were destroyed swiftly, setting in motion the very first step in the sabotage of the exam.
Those who illegally got the job were relatives of political leaders, family members or neighbours of senior university officials and service union leaders. Though there was a move to write off the case in 2020, it was torpedoed following complaints filed in court.