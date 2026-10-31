Assembly session exposes chinks in Left front armour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 16th state assembly wound up its second session, the Left front has reasons to go in for deep introspection, as the short session literally exposed the chinks in the Left armour.

Despite the session being held in a tumultuous political climate with no shortage of controversies to corner the ruling front, the opposition still failed to outdo the government in the House.

With lack of coordination, shortage of smart parliamentarians and inability to aggressively take on UDF government, the opposition cut a sorry figure. What stands out after the 9-day session is the LDF’s inability to effectively counter UDF charges over KIIFB, one of its pet projects.

Being held in the backdrop of an array of issues like CM VD Satheesan’s sponsored flight trip, ministers’ foreign trips, power crisis and medicine shortages in hospitals, the session was expected to be stormy. With the rift in UDF now out in the open, it was certain the issue would figure in the House.

The opposition too was on the defensive over the ED move in the CMRL case, PSC scams and the Messi visit row. The tabling of the KIIFB report proved to be a key tool for UDF to attack the Left front.

Throughout the session, the treasury benches maintained an upper hand in debates, political discussions and adjournment motions. Lack of smart parliamentarians with oratory skills within the Left was often evident in debates and tiffs between the treasury and opposition benches.