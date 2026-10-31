Assembly session exposes chinks in Left front armour

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 16th state assembly wound up its second session, the Left front has reasons to go in for deep introspection, as the short session literally exposed the chinks in the Left armour.
Despite the session being held in a tumultuous political climate with no shortage of controversies to corner the ruling front, the opposition still failed to outdo the government in the House.
With lack of coordination, shortage of smart parliamentarians and inability to aggressively take on UDF government, the opposition cut a sorry figure. What stands out after the 9-day session is the LDF’s inability to effectively counter UDF charges over KIIFB, one of its pet projects.
Being held in the backdrop of an array of issues like CM VD Satheesan’s sponsored flight trip, ministers’ foreign trips, power crisis and medicine shortages in hospitals, the session was expected to be stormy. With the rift in UDF now out in the open, it was certain the issue would figure in the House.
The opposition too was on the defensive over the ED move in the CMRL case, PSC scams and the Messi visit row. The tabling of the KIIFB report proved to be a key tool for UDF to attack the Left front.
Throughout the session, the treasury benches maintained an upper hand in debates, political discussions and adjournment motions. Lack of smart parliamentarians with oratory skills within the Left was often evident in debates and tiffs between the treasury and opposition benches.
Police lapses were a key issue where the Left could have cornered the government. It failed. Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, who enjoyed absolute authority in the House for one whole decade, was seen cornered under persistent attacks from treasury benches, including Satheesan, K Muraleedharan and V P Sajeendran, with the LDF failing miserably to defend its leader.
The rift within LDF over the deputy leader post too came up on the floor, with the Left failing to counter it, despite a similar tussle within the ruling front. With no LDF parliamentary party meeting over the Dy LoP issue, CPM-CPI relations are not exactly in the pink of health.
“The shortcomings of the last government still seem to haunt the LDF in their Opposition avatar. Take for example issues related to the PSC scam. They couldn’t properly project police lapses too. Notably the government’s willingness to accept its lapses and corrections was more evident. Lack of oratory skills too was seen.
Shortage of experienced hands and lack of fresh vigour among young MLAs, have put the front in an unenviable position,” observed political commentator R Harikumar. Even after the extended committees, there seems to be no fresh awakening in the CPM, he added.
UDF maintains upper hand
Throughout the session, treasury benches maintained upper hand in debates, political discussions and adjournment motions.
Lack of smart parliamentarians with oratory skills within the Left was often evident in debates and tiffs between the treasury and opposition benches.
Rift within LDF over deputy leader post came up on the floor. The Left failed to counter it