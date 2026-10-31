Cheranalloor accident: Court raps prosecution for revealing teen’s identity

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Friday, as a dispute over legal representation in the Cheranalloor road accident case took centre stage, with the deceased’s niece accusing the lawyer appearing for the family of obtaining the vakalath through emotional harassment and coercion.

The proceedings also saw the judge pull up the prosecution for disclosing the name and address of the juvenile in conflict with law (JCL) in its appeal seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the 17-year-old who allegedly drove the luxury car involved in the accident that claimed the life of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

Bhadrakeerthy R J and Bharath Sankar R J, daughter and son of Jayabalakrishnan, had filed the appeal seeking quashing of the order of the principal magistrate (Juvenile Justice Board), Ernakulam, granting bail to the accused.

M G Sreejith, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) is required to consider and decide a bail application filed by a child in conflict with law under Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and not under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. He argued that the board’s order was therefore illegal.

Jayabalakrishnan’s niece, who appeared in person, alleged that the deceased’s wife had not signed the vakalath. She further alleged that the family had been forced to sign the document.