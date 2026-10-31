Devolution, dignity and development: Making of Keralam’s unique development model

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Keralam was formed on November 1, 1956, by stitching together the Malayalam-speaking areas of Travancore-Cochin and the Malabar region of Madras State, it inherited a society marked by deep social inequalities.
Seventy years later, it stands apart for transforming a resource-constrained region into a society with some of the country's strongest human-development indicators.
The transformation was built not on economic growth alone, but on social-reform movements, land struggles, public investment and people's participation.
Land reforms challenged entrenched agrarian hierarchies, public education and healthcare expanded access to essential services, and grassroots mobilisation brought communities into the development process. Social progress became both a goal and a driver of development.
Keralam has among the country's highest literacy rates and life expectancy, one of its lowest infant mortality numbers and lowest levels of multidimensional poverty.
Its more distinctive achievements, however, lie in the institutions it has created: a vast women-led community network, empowered local governments, a strong public health system and a tradition of collective action.
For political commentator and former pro vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala, J Prabhash, the defining achievement goes beyond these indicators.
"The most important and unique achievement of the Keralam model of development is that it restored the dignity of the ordinary human being. A dignity that was denied to people in the past was reclaimed through social transformation," he says.
Pillars of Progress
Land reforms: Basis of social equality
Few states in India have undertaken land reforms with the scale and social impact of Keralam. The reforms abolished tenancy, conferred ownership rights on tenants and imposed ceilings on landholdings. Redistribution of land, alongside the expansion of public education and healthcare, helped weaken traditional hierarchies and create conditions for social mobility.
Education: Literacy to digital inclusion
The state's literacy movement is one of its most remarkable collective achievements. In 1991, it became India's first fully literate state following a mass campaign involving local governments, volunteers and people's organisations. The campaign extended education to adults, women and communities historically excluded from learning.
Three decades later, the state carried that ambition into the digital sphere. The Digi Keralam initiative, launched in 2023, identified people lacking basic digital skills through a door-to-door survey covering 1.5 crore people. The Kerala Development Report 2026 records the state as India's first to achieve complete digital literacy.
Healthcare: Model with stellar outcomes
Keralam's healthcare achievements reflect an extensive public health network, high institutional delivery rates, immunisation and community-level interventions. Its emphasis on primary healthcare, family health centres and local participation has helped make healthcare accessible across rural and urban areas.
The community-based palliative care movement is another notable contribution. Local governments, voluntary organisations and trained volunteers provide care to bedridden and terminally ill patients, taking healthcare beyond hospitals.
Kudumbashree: Collective empowerment
Launched in 1998, Kudumbashree has grown into one of the world's largest women-led community networks, with around 48 lakh members organised into neighbourhood groups.
Its three-tier structure links neighbourhood groups with area development societies and community development societies, creating a network that reaches almost every part of the state.
Beyond microcredit and income generation, members run enterprises, undertake collective farming, manage catering units and participate in waste management and community services. By enabling women to earn, save, make collective decisions and assume leadership roles, Kudumbashree has transformed the meaning of women's empowerment.
Decentralisation: Giving people a say
The People's Plan campaign, launched on August 17, 1996, was a pioneering experiment in democratic decentralisation. Keralam devolved a substantial share of its development resources to local governments, enabling panchayats and municipalities to formulate projects based on local needs.
Gram sabhas and development seminars brought citizens into decisions on public expenditure. The distinctive contribution was to make ordinary people participants in identifying priorities.
Poverty reduction & social security
Niti Aayog's National Multidimensional Poverty Index shows that the proportion of multidimensionally poor people in Keralam declined from 0.70% in 2015-16 to 0.55% in 2019-21, among the lowest levels in the country.
The achievement reflects the cumulative impact of education, healthcare, public distribution, housing, sanitation and social security programmes. The state's extreme poverty eradication programme, which identified vulnerable households and prepared individual intervention plans, represents a further extension of this approach.
Migration & tourism: Global connect
The Malayali diaspora has played a significant role in the state's transformation. The Kerala Migration Survey 2023, conducted by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, estimated around 22 lakh emigrants and an annual remittance of Rs 2.16 lakh crore.
This inflow has supported household consumption, education and investment. Tourism offers another example of inclusive development. The Responsible Tourism Mission connects local communities, farmers, artisans and women entrepreneurs with the tourism economy.
The next chapter
Prabhash believes the foundations of the state's achievements are themselves under strain."The social reform movements that once transformed Kerala society have lost much of their momentum," he points says. He cautions that unemployment, and other social and economic challenges are eroding the sense of dignity and collective confidence built over decades.