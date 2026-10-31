Devolution, dignity and development: Making of Keralam’s unique development model

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Keralam was formed on November 1, 1956, by stitching together the Malayalam-speaking areas of Travancore-Cochin and the Malabar region of Madras State, it inherited a society marked by deep social inequalities.

Seventy years later, it stands apart for transforming a resource-constrained region into a society with some of the country's strongest human-development indicators.

The transformation was built not on economic growth alone, but on social-reform movements, land struggles, public investment and people's participation.

Land reforms challenged entrenched agrarian hierarchies, public education and healthcare expanded access to essential services, and grassroots mobilisation brought communities into the development process. Social progress became both a goal and a driver of development.

Keralam has among the country's highest literacy rates and life expectancy, one of its lowest infant mortality numbers and lowest levels of multidimensional poverty.

Its more distinctive achievements, however, lie in the institutions it has created: a vast women-led community network, empowered local governments, a strong public health system and a tradition of collective action.

For political commentator and former pro vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala, J Prabhash, the defining achievement goes beyond these indicators.

"The most important and unique achievement of the Keralam model of development is that it restored the dignity of the ordinary human being. A dignity that was denied to people in the past was reclaimed through social transformation," he says.