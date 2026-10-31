I'd attribute Ennavale  to grace of a higher power: P Unnikrishnan

You belong to a generation when the arts were rarely considered a viable career. What made you take music so seriously?

It happened organically. I cannot point to any particular reason or explanation. In those days, there were not many avenues to showcase our talents. We had the sabhas, where we had to compete with legends for opportunities to perform.

I had no particular ambition when I began learning music. My mother sent me for classes, so I went. I was, to be frank, more interested in film music.

My serious Carnatic training began when I came under the tutelage of ‘Sangeeta Kalanidhi’ Dr S Ramanathan. After that, I stopped singing film music and devoted myself entirely to Carnatic music. Thanks to my gurus, I was able to make a mark.

In college, we formed the Youth Association for Carnatic Music (YACM), which brought together youngsters who later became leading musicians, including Vijay Siva, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Sudha Raghunathan, T M Krishna, Santhanagopalan and Bombay Jayashri.

In those days, the sabhas largely featured senior ‘vidwans’. We wanted to create a platform for young musicians. It was a beautiful time. We practised together and looked for opportunities to perform. We also invited senior musicians to concerts and lecture-demonstrations.



Quite a rich musical ecosystem…

For those who sought music, it was everywhere. YACM was a great movement. Most sabhas supported us and opened slots for junior musicians. Several organisations, including TVS and the Murugappa Group, sponsored our events.

We organised our annual event at the Music Academy. Such an environment was difficult to find elsewhere. Chennai nurtured young talent, and that momentum continues to sustain its Carnatic music scene.

There was a perfect balance between veterans and emerging musicians. We attended their concerts and learnt from them. During my early years as a performer, my guru, S Ramanathan, took me along when he performed at the Navaratri Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram. That exposure helped me establish a foothold in Keralam too. I was subsequently invited to perform at the Swathi Sangeethotsavam at Kuthiramalika.



On a lighter note, did young musicians of your generation share a passion for sports too? You and Sanjay Subrahmanyan, for instance, are known to share a deep love for cricket…

I played cricket at the senior level, including first-division league matches. I was indeed serious about it. I guess music and cricket were the two major passions of teenagers and youngsters in Chennai in those days.

I played for the junior state team, but pursuing cricket professionally was tricky. Fortunately, I had music.



No interaction with you would be complete without a question about ‘Ennavale Adi Ennavale’. Your rendition remains magical for music lovers even after three decades. How do you look back on that song?

I would attribute it to the grace of a higher power. Not just

that song, but music itself. I never planned anything, so there is an element of serendipity in all of it. The same serendipity took me to the right gurus.

I have never approached anyone seeking opportunities, whether for film songs or kacheris. At the time, I was focused entirely on Carnatic music and had never even dreamt of singing for films. Filmmaker Rajiv Menon sent an album of mine to A R Rahman. Subsequently, Rahman asked me if I could attempt ‘Ennavale Adi Ennavale’. The song went on to fetch me the National Film Award. As I mentioned, something similar happened with Johnson maash’s ‘Yamini’.

Uthara sits beside her father, listening to him speak to TNIE. We turn to her to discuss his celebrated repertoire and her own emergence as a musician. She joins the conversation, her speech carrying the unmistakable warmth of Palakkadan Malayalam accent, much like her father’s.