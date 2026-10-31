Kerala Nipah medicine row: CAG report, missing manufacturing dates come under scrutiny

KOZHIKODE: Keralam’s hard-earned reputation for containing Nipah outbreaks is now facing an uncomfortable test, with allegations of expired medicines being administered to patients triggering questions over hospital procedures, drug safety and administrative accountability. As political accusations intensify, health experts say the focus must remain on establishing facts rather than allowing the controversy to undermine public confidence in the healthcare system.

Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan has pointed out that the CAG report had also made observations regarding allegations of expired medicines being used.

“Based on the CAG report and the information my team gathered, we enquired. That’s when we came across the suspicion that Remdesivir was administered as one of the medicines for Nipah. A further probe revealed that vials without manufacturing dates are still with the Kozhikode medical college. That’s why the issue was raised in the assembly,” Kuzhalnadan told TNIE.

In a Facebook post, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the allegation that expired Remdesivir had been administered to Nipah patients as “a blatant lie”. He claimed that none of the six who died out of 13 Nipah patients during 2023-25 had received the drug from the medical college.

“It is surprising that the health minister is taking the lead in spreading allegations and weakening the strength of the healthcare sector. His statements insult the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare workers, including Sister Lini,” Pinarayi, the then CM, said. He asked whether the controversy was intended to create an opportunity for private hospital lobbies.