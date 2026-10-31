Kerala Nipah medicine row: CAG report, missing manufacturing dates come under scrutiny

KOZHIKODE: Keralam’s hard-earned reputation for containing Nipah outbreaks is now facing an uncomfortable test, with allegations of expired medicines being administered to patients triggering questions over hospital procedures, drug safety and administrative accountability. As political accusations intensify, health experts say the focus must remain on establishing facts rather than allowing the controversy to undermine public confidence in the healthcare system.
Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan has pointed out that the CAG report had also made observations regarding allegations of expired medicines being used.
“Based on the CAG report and the information my team gathered, we enquired. That’s when we came across the suspicion that Remdesivir was administered as one of the medicines for Nipah. A further probe revealed that vials without manufacturing dates are still with the Kozhikode medical college. That’s why the issue was raised in the assembly,” Kuzhalnadan told TNIE.
In a Facebook post, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan described the allegation that expired Remdesivir had been administered to Nipah patients as “a blatant lie”. He claimed that none of the six who died out of 13 Nipah patients during 2023-25 had received the drug from the medical college.
“It is surprising that the health minister is taking the lead in spreading allegations and weakening the strength of the healthcare sector. His statements insult the dedication and sacrifices of healthcare workers, including Sister Lini,” Pinarayi, the then CM, said. He asked whether the controversy was intended to create an opportunity for private hospital lobbies.
Meanwhile, experts have called for a scrutiny of the drug management system in the state. Amar Fettle, state nodal officer for adolescent health, said the pharmaceutical sector in a properly functioning government healthcare system was expected to be strictly regulated, with detailed records maintained whenever medicines were received, stored and issued.
“In a normal government system, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector, there are established regulations. However, if officials concerned are reporting that the manufacturing date is missing, it needs to be taken seriously,” he said.
At the same time, he cautioned against attributing Nipah deaths to the alleged use of expired medicines without scientific evidence. “Claiming that the deaths of Nipah patients were caused by the use of expired drugs is an extreme assumption.
Nipah is an extremely dangerous and fatal virus that we have experienced in the recent past, and there have been several examples of its severity. Even the drugs administered now are not fully established as effective treatments. Therefore, blaming a particular drug itself is unacceptable without proper evidence,” he said.
In a similar vein, V Ramankutty, a health economist, epidemiologist and academic associated with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology), Thiruvananthapuram, said the focus should extend beyond the immediate controversy to the larger questions surrounding Keralam’s recurring Nipah outbreaks.
How NIPAH drug row unfolded
June 3, 2021: Kerala Medical Services Corporation procures 3,000 vials of Remdesivir through Karunya scheme for J42 lakh.
Stock reportedly carried an expiry date of May 30, 2023.
Records at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital indicate that 102 vials were used in 2023-24, 34 in 2024-25 and 10 in 2025-26.
Suspicions come up whether expired medicines were administered to patients
C&AG report makes a remark about allegations over expired medicines.
October 29, 2026: Issue reaches assembly as Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan moves a submission. Health Minister K Muraleedharan expresses suspicion whether expired medicines were administered to deceased patients in 2023, 2024, 2025.
Minister flags possible lapses as he said available records suggest that expired Remdesivir might have been administered at Kozhikode MCH.
Minister says according to the hospital superintendent, the medicine’s packaging carried an expiry date but no manufacturing date. Says some stock was labelled ‘For clinical trial use’.
Govt announces probe by a medical board headed by Dr R Aravind, head of Infectious Diseases Department at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital
Critical care specialist Dr A S Anoop Kumar says none of the six Nipah fatalities between 2023 and 2025 received Remdesivir from Kozhikode Medical College.
All deceased were diagnosed with Nipah after death.
Anoop Kumar questions the department’s claim; asks why medicines past expiry date were still in its possession; asks for evidence to show they were administered to Nipah patients.
Former health minister Veena George rubbishes allegations; says treatment details of Nipah patients were documented; says patients who received Remdesivir during 2023-25 at Kozhikode Medical College recovered.
Former health minister K K Shailaja defends previous government; terms allegations unfounded; adds Remdesivir had been part of treatment efforts
October 30, 2026: Minister says the government will wait for the expert committee’s findings before deciding on further action.
What is to be probed?
Whether expired Remdesivir was administered
Which patients received it Whether any adverse effects occurred
Whether drug-storage protocols were violated
Whether administrative or procurement lapses took place