Kerala rescue hero’s family struggles with debt, awaits government aid three months after his death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fourteen-year-old Arshan walked ahead to show their new home, still under construction, his feet in sandals a size too large. When asked about them, he smiled sheepishly.

They were his own, he said, bought recently. He chose them the way his father would have. His father never counted the cost when it came to his family, but was careful with every rupee he spent on himself.

“I’m still growing,” Arshan explained. “This way, I won’t need a new pair anytime soon.”

A Class IX student, Arshan R is the elder son of R Rajesh, who won Keralam’s heart with his final act. On August 1, during a flood rescue mission in Kannur, he gave his own life jacket to a farmer stranded in the swollen Kariangode river, and was swept away by the current.

The family is sliding into hardship and Arshan was the first to sense it, his mother said. Amid the confusion that followed his father’s death, he could not get his KSRTC concession card. A one-way ticket to school costs `15. With money running short, he now makes return journey on foot.

Three months after the tragedy, Rajesh’ family is struggling to make ends meet. With the government’s promise of compensation and a job for his wife yet to materialise, they are left unsure of their next step.

The family of five, including Rajesh’s parents and his wife Shafiya, lives in an old, cramped house at Kalliyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Their new home, a modest single-storey house, is being built under the LIFE Mission housing scheme.