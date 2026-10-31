Keralites have made country proud: Om Birla

KOCHI: Keralites working across the globe have made the country proud with their service and dedication, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in Kochi on Friday. Inaugurating the Kochi International Book Festival at the Ernakulathappan ground, he said Keralam being the first state to achieve 100% literacy has played a key role in the dissemination of knowledge.

Birla highlighted the transformative impact of education on the social and economic lives of individuals. He recalled the contribution of P N Panicker who initiated the library movement in Keralam with the objective of promoting reading culture among people.

Emphasising the role of reading in personal development, he said that books open doors to knowledge and stimulate curiosity.

“People should always remain curious and keep their mind open to new ideas and learning. Reading also helps shape an individual’s attitude and instils discipline in life,” Birla added. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former chairman of ISRO S Somanath and Sahiyta Akademi secretary Varun Gulati, among others, spoke.