Nedumbassery car crash: Suhail moves Kerala HC for bail

KOCHI: Suhail Sajeev, the prime accused in the case in connection with the Nedumbassery car crash that claimed three lives, has approached the High Court seeking bail. In his petition, Suhail stated that he is only 19 years old and pursuing his studies at a college in Ernakulam.

He submitted that he has been in judicial custody since October 11 and that the necessity of his continued detention must be independently assessed. The Additional Sessions Court had earlier dismissed his bail plea.

The petitioner pointed out that the prosecution has relied on chemical analysis reports, CCTV footage and other digital evidence, besides expressing apprehensions about possible attempts to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

He argued that the documentary, scientific and electronic evidence could be secured and examined by the investigating agency in accordance with law. He also undertook to cooperate with the investigation, appear before the investigating officer whenever directed, and refrain from contacting or influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence.

Meanwhile, Joyal S Anto, a co-passenger in the car, has also moved the High Court seeking bail. The High Court will consider both bail petitions on Monday. Meanwhile, the Angamaly Magistrate Court sent the accused to police custody till 5pm on Saturday.