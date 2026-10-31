PSC scam in Keralam: Why the system needs a comprehensive overhaul

The genuine candidates: Nobody cares

The alleged irregularities are significant because competitive examinations depend on consistent and comprehensive evaluation. Every candidate must be assessed according to the same criteria, and all answers eligible for marks must be considered before the final ranking is determined. If questions carrying substantial marks are omitted, the relative positions of candidates are affected.

A candidate who has performed well may lose an opportunity, while another candidate may receive an unintended advantage. Even when an error results from administrative negligence rather than deliberate manipulation, its consequences can be serious when government employment is at stake.

The controversy also raises questions about the adequacy of the commission's internal supervision. An effective examination system should include procedures to verify that every question has been evaluated, that marks have been correctly recorded and that discrepancies are identified before results are published. If substantial omissions remain undetected until a candidate raises an objection, it becomes necessary to examine whether the existing safeguards are sufficiently effective. The issue therefore extends beyond the conduct of individual officials and concerns the overall quality of examination management.

The matter gained further attention when a candidate sought information through the Right to Information Act. The State Information Commission reportedly directed the disclosure of relevant recruitment records. The subsequent scrutiny of these records contributed to concerns about the transparency of the selection process. Access to information is particularly important in public recruitment because it enables candidates to verify whether established procedures have been followed and to seek remedies when genuine discrepancies arise.

Crime Branch investigation

The Kerala Crime Branch initiated an investigation into the alleged irregularities, and a Special Investigation Team became involved in examining the matter. The investigation sought to establish how the evaluation omissions occurred, which officials were responsible for the relevant stages of the process and whether the errors were merely administrative or involved deliberate wrongdoing. The inquiry also raised questions about whether similar problems might have affected other examinations conducted by the commission.

On 28 October 2026, former PSC Deputy Secretary P. Satheesh was arrested in connection with the investigation. He had been associated with the examination wing. Keralam PSC Chairman M. R. Baiju also appeared before the Crime Branch for questioning. Reports further indicated that R. Hari, an Additional Secretary associated with the examination wing, had been named as an accused and suspended, while his whereabouts were being investigated. These developments marked a significant escalation in the case. However, arrest, questioning, suspension and the naming of an individual as an accused do not, by themselves, establish criminal guilt. Responsibility must ultimately be determined through the applicable legal process and the evidence produced during the investigation and any subsequent proceedings.

The widespread rot in recruitment

The investigation has also drawn attention to the possibility of irregularities in other recruitment examinations. Reports indicated that investigators had received numerous complaints concerning the commission's activities and had identified several examinations requiring further scrutiny. These developments have strengthened demands for a broader examination of the commission's evaluation procedures, administrative controls and complaint-handling mechanisms. Nevertheless, allegations concerning individual examinations must be investigated separately, and the existence of complaints should not be interpreted as proof that every recruitment process conducted by the commission is defective.

Another important dimension of the controversy concerns the conduct and accountability of the PSC's senior leadership. The Kerala High Court reportedly questioned the commission's cooperation with investigators and emphasised the importance of protecting the interests of young people seeking public employment. The court's involvement brought additional attention to the responsibility of constitutional institutions to ensure that recruitment procedures remain transparent and that relevant evidence is made available to competent investigative authorities in accordance with the law.

The commission reportedly maintained that the evaluation problem arose from a clerical or computer-related error rather than deliberate misconduct. This explanation highlights an important distinction between an administrative failure and intentional examination manipulation. A technical or clerical error may occur without a criminal conspiracy, but it must still be examined carefully when it affects a public recruitment process. Investigators must establish the circumstances in which the error occurred, whether the relevant safeguards were followed, whether any official knowingly concealed the problem and whether any candidate obtained an improper advantage. Until these questions are resolved, it would be inappropriate to treat every allegation as an established fact.

Constitutional debate

The controversy subsequently developed into a constitutional debate concerning the possible removal of the PSC chairman and its members. Reports published in October 2026 indicated that former Keralam's Governor Rajendra Arlekar had recommended that President Droupadi Murmu consider action against the commission's leadership in connection with the alleged irregularities. The recommendation reportedly referred to concerns arising from the recruitment process, internal vigilance findings and questions about cooperation with the investigation.

The recommendation generated a political and legal debate about the powers of the Governor and the constitutional safeguards protecting the independence of Public Service Commissions. Supporters of action argued that allegations of serious recruitment irregularities required accountability at the highest level. Critics maintained that the removal of members of a constitutional commission must follow the prescribed legal procedure and cannot be accomplished merely through a political recommendation.

Article 317 of the Constitution of India governs the removal and suspension of members of Public Service Commissions. In cases involving alleged misbehaviour, the President may refer the matter to the Supreme Court for an inquiry. Where the Court reports grounds for removal, the Constitution provides for the President to act in accordance with the prescribed procedure. Article 317 also addresses other specified grounds and circumstances relating to removal. The central constitutional principle is that a recommendation seeking removal is not equivalent to a final removal order. Any action must comply with the applicable constitutional requirements.

The dispute is therefore not limited to whether mistakes occurred during an examination. It also concerns the balance between institutional accountability and constitutional independence. A Public Service Commission must be held accountable when its procedures fail, but the process of holding its members accountable must itself comply with the Constitution. Failure to maintain this balance could weaken public confidence both in the commission and in the institutions responsible for overseeing it.

Mathew adds: “It is absurd to dismiss this as a technical error or an isolated act of corruption involving just one or two staff members. I am certain that malpractice on such a scale cannot take place unless the entire system, from the executive level (the ministry) to the chairman and a majority of the members, is fully aware of it. This is, therefore, a systemic issue, and the only solution lies in a comprehensive policy-level overhaul.”

The plight of candidates in the employment list

The controversy has also renewed attention to longstanding concerns about delayed appointments and the difficulties faced by candidates waiting for government employment. In Kerala, many candidates spend years preparing for competitive examinations, often sacrificing other educational and employment opportunities. When recruitment processes are delayed, rank lists remain underused or appointments are postponed, the uncertainty can create significant financial and emotional pressure. Reports of protests by candidates awaiting appointments have therefore contributed to the wider debate about the efficiency of the recruitment system.

A separate incident in July 2026, involving the cancellation of statewide Last Grade Servants and Storeman examinations after an incorrect question paper was distributed at an examination centre in Alappuzha, added to concerns about examination administration. Although this incident is distinct from the State Planning Board evaluation case, it highlighted the practical consequences of administrative failures. Candidates may have to spend additional time and money to attend a rescheduled examination, and repeated mistakes can reduce confidence in the commission's ability to manage large-scale recruitment efficiently.

The size and composition of the commission have also become subjects of debate. The State PSC has a chairman and other members appointed under the applicable constitutional framework. Critics have questioned whether the existing structure is sufficiently efficient and whether a smaller commission, supported by stronger professional examination-management systems, could improve accountability. Others emphasise that structural changes alone cannot guarantee fairness unless recruitment procedures are supported by transparent decision-making, effective auditing and clear responsibility for errors.

The possible consequences of the present controversy will depend on the findings of the investigation and decisions taken by the competent authorities and courts. If the evidence establishes criminal wrongdoing, the individuals responsible may face prosecution under the applicable law. If the evaluation process is found to have materially affected the recruitment outcome, the authorities may have to consider appropriate legal and administrative remedies concerning the results, rank list or appointments. Any corrective action must account for the rights of all affected candidates and follow the applicable recruitment rules and judicial directions.

The case also provides an opportunity to improve the administration of competitive examinations. One important reform would be the introduction of systematic independent audits before the publication of results. Such audits should verify that every question has been evaluated, all marks have been entered correctly and the final scores correspond with the answer scripts. Digital evaluation systems should maintain verifiable records identifying the stages of evaluation, the officials responsible and any corrections made. Automated checks may help identify missing marks, but these should be supported by human supervision and independent verification.

Another necessary reform concerns grievance redressal. Candidates should have access to a clear and time-bound process for raising objections about evaluation errors, answer scripts and recruitment procedures. Complaints should be examined impartially, and decisions should be communicated with adequate reasons. Information requests should also be handled in accordance with the Right to Information Act. These measures would help candidates challenge genuine errors without having to depend exclusively on lengthy litigation.

The commission should also establish clearer standards of responsibility for examination officials and senior administrators. Where an error occurs, an independent review should determine its cause, its impact and the adequacy of the response. Negligence, procedural shortcomings and deliberate wrongdoing should be distinguished carefully so that accountability is proportionate to the evidence. Such an approach would protect both the rights of candidates and the rights of officials against unsupported accusations.

Political independance

Maintaining political independence is equally important. Appointments to constitutional commissions and decisions concerning recruitment must be guided by transparent standards, professional competence and the applicable constitutional framework. At the same time, institutional independence should not be used as a justification for refusing legitimate scrutiny. The objective must be to create a system in which the commission can operate independently while remaining answerable for the fairness and legality of its procedures.

The controversy surrounding the Kerala PSC is significant because it affects more than one recruitment examination. It raises fundamental questions about merit, equality of opportunity, administrative responsibility and public trust. For candidates, the PSC is expected to provide a fair and dependable route into government service. For the public, it is expected to ensure that government appointments are made according to established rules rather than favouritism, negligence or improper influence. Any failure to meet these expectations can have consequences for both individual careers and the credibility of public institutions.

In conclusion, the alleged irregularities in the State Planning Board recruitment have developed into a wider controversy involving examination evaluation, criminal investigation, administrative accountability and constitutional procedure. The reported omission of questions carrying substantial marks has prompted scrutiny of the recruitment process, while the subsequent arrest of a former senior official and questioning of the PSC chairman have intensified public attention. The debate over the Governor's recommendation to remove the commission's leadership has added a further constitutional dimension.

The appropriate response must combine a fair and thorough investigation with respect for due process. Those responsible for proven wrongdoing must be held accountable, while individuals accused of misconduct must be given the protections guaranteed by law. Where candidates have been adversely affected by established procedural failures, the authorities should consider lawful and equitable remedies. More importantly, the commission should strengthen its examination controls, improve transparency and introduce effective safeguards against similar errors in the future.

Ultimately, the credibility of the Public Service Commission depends on its ability to demonstrate that every candidate is treated fairly, every examination is administered competently and every recruitment decision can withstand independent scrutiny. Restoring public confidence will require not only identifying responsibility for the present controversy but also implementing meaningful reforms that protect the principles of merit, fairness, transparency and constitutional accountability in Kerala's public recruitment system. Hopefully, the Supreme Court, acting on the President's anticipated reference, will direct a comprehensive overhaul of the system.