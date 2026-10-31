Storied and stately, snake boat ‘Valiya Diwanji’ finds new home

ALAPPUZHA: The original ‘Valiya Diwanji,’ a nearly century-old symbol of Keralam’s boat-race heritage, has found a new home in Thalavady, where local residents hope it will continue to preserve memories of a glorious past and inspire future generations.
Built in 1928, the iconic snake boat has been brought back to life by Thalavady native R Somanathan Pillai, with the aim of preserving its name, fame and historical significance. Its arrival in Thalavady marks an important step in safeguarding a prized piece of the traditional water sports heritage.
According to Somanathan, the boat was built under the leadership of the Nedumudi NSS Karayogam and was known as the Nedumudi Thekkemuri Chundan.
“Measuring approximately 128 ft in length, it was designed to accommodate 107 rowers, reflecting the scale and craftsmanship associated with traditional snake boats. In 1949, Ayaparambu NSS Karayogam acquired the boat and renamed it Valiya Diwanji in memory of Raja Kesavadas, the diwan of Travancore credited with shaping and founding modern Alappuzha. The boat subsequently became an enduring presence in Keralam’s vibrant boat race tradition,” Somanathan said.
Valiya Diwanji was also popularly known as ‘Koombile Vamban,’ a reference to the distinctive beauty of its ornate prow.
“The boat occupies a special place in the history of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. In 1952, it was among the eight snake boats that took part in the ceremonial procession organised during the visit of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Alappuzha,” said Ajithkumar Pisharath, member of Thalavady grama panchayat. Valiya Diwanji went on to win the Nehru Trophy in 1979 and 1981, cementing its place in the annals of boat racing in the state.
In July 2016, a new snake boat was launched by the NSS Karayogam to carry forward the racing tradition. Now, with the historic old boat reaching Thalavady, its journey has in a way come full circle. " It will be preserved in Thalavady for future generations,” Ajithkumar said.