Storied and stately, snake boat ‘Valiya Diwanji’ finds new home

ALAPPUZHA: The original ‘Valiya Diwanji,’ a nearly century-old symbol of Keralam’s boat-race heritage, has found a new home in Thalavady, where local residents hope it will continue to preserve memories of a glorious past and inspire future generations.

Built in 1928, the iconic snake boat has been brought back to life by Thalavady native R Somanathan Pillai, with the aim of preserving its name, fame and historical significance. Its arrival in Thalavady marks an important step in safeguarding a prized piece of the traditional water sports heritage.

According to Somanathan, the boat was built under the leadership of the Nedumudi NSS Karayogam and was known as the Nedumudi Thekkemuri Chundan.

“Measuring approximately 128 ft in length, it was designed to accommodate 107 rowers, reflecting the scale and craftsmanship associated with traditional snake boats. In 1949, Ayaparambu NSS Karayogam acquired the boat and renamed it Valiya Diwanji in memory of Raja Kesavadas, the diwan of Travancore credited with shaping and founding modern Alappuzha. The boat subsequently became an enduring presence in Keralam’s vibrant boat race tradition,” Somanathan said.