Toxin scare grips Thiruvananthapuram as 32 fall ill after eating ‘vatta’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A suspected marine toxin scare has gripped the state capital with around 32 people reportedly seeking medical treatment and one person remaining critical at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital after eating ‘vatta’ (trevally) fish. The condition of 40-year-old Sudheer, a resident of Varkala, remains critical, said a food safety official.

On Thursday, around six people took treatment following discomfort after consuming vatta bought from fish markets in Varkala and the Muthalapozhi harbour.

The incident came to light after several people reportedly developed symptoms after eating vatta purchased during the recent ‘chakara’, when the large catch led to a sharp fall in prices and increased consumption.

Fresh cases continued to be reported on Friday, raising alarm. “A total of 32 people took treatment complaining of discomfort on Thursday and Friday.

Except for one person, all other affected parties are stable and back home. We have collected the remaining portion of the fish reportedly eaten by the patient from his house.

We also inspected markets in Varkala and collected samples of similar fish. A whole fish was collected from Perumathura harbour as well. All the samples have been sent to CIFT in Kochi for testing,” said Kavitha Raj, food safety officer, Varkala.