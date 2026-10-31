Venue of Navy Day Op demo shifted to Ernakulam Wharf

KOCHI: The operational demonstration of Indian Navy, held annually as part of Navy Day celebrations, will be held at Ernakulam Wharf in Willingdon Island on December 3. The Navy usually held the demonstration at Rajendra Maidan, however, the city corporation rejected the Navy’s application this time, informing that the venue has been booked for some other event.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) will be organising a series of community outreach programme to mark the Navy Day celebrations, informed INS Venduruthy commanding officer Commodore N Hariharan on Friday.

The Navy Day, observed on December 4, commemorates the Indian Navy’s daring missile boat attacks on Karachi Harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The activities will commence on November 6 and culminate on December 4.

The celebrations will begin with the SNC organising the Navy Day Sahara Lunch and get-together on November 6. The event will bring together the spouses of the retired members of the naval fraternity, reaffirming the bonds of camaraderie and mutual support.