70-year-old weaves tradition, memories and livelihood together with thoppi kudas in Wandoor

MALAPPURAM: Once an indispensable accessory for farmers working on the fields, the palm-leaf head umbrellas, or thoppi kudas, are now relics of the past, serving as a nostalgic memorabilia of a rural agrarian life.

Not for Chandravathi, though.

In Wandoor, the 70-year-old continues to keep a disappearing tradition alive, her skilled hands weaving palm leaves together into umbrellas that once protected generations of farmers from the scorching sun and monsoon rain. It is also a means of livelihood for the septuagenarian, who learned the craft from her paternal grandmother at a very young age.

“Childhood was full of poverty. Earning enough money to buy rice was one of the biggest aims in life. That is why I learned the techniques of making palm-leaf umbrellas,” says Chandravathi.

Back when she was young, the family collected palm leaves from nearby trees and sourced bamboo and palm fibres from their surroundings. Chandravathi would make umbrellas alongside her father, Raman, and her grandmother, Kali. After marriage she continued, this time with her husband who was also named Raman.

“There was huge demand for palm-leaf umbrellas back in the day. People would come to our house to buy different varieties, including the thoppi kuda, veeshi kuda and kaa kuda,” recalls Chandravathi.