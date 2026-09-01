80-year-old man dies in hospital after attacks by two men

KOCHI: An 80-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after allegedly being assaulted at his home in Puthuvypu died at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased, Mohandas, was a native of Vypin.

Mohandas was allegedly attacked at his residence in Puthuvype, on August 13. According to the FIR, two men allegedly trespassed into the house, threatened the family and assaulted Mohandas with a knife, causing serious injuries to his neck and abdomen.

According to the Police the attack was carried out in retaliation for Mohandas’s son, an advocate, taking up a case filed by the wife of one of the accused. The accused allegedly entered the house with the intention of threatening and assaulting the family over the lawyer’s involvement in the case.

The two accused, identified in the FIR as Velu and Vavakutty, had been arrested earlier and are currently in judicial remand.

The Narakkal police had registered the case under Sections 333, 351(3), 118(1), 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.