Congress’s Muvattupuzha push faces opposition in UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress’ push for Muvattupuzha district has run into resistance from within the UDF, with key ally Kerala Congress (Joseph) opposing the proposal to carve out Thodupuzha taluk and some villages from Idukki district.

The opposition came after Congress’ Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised the demand, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan responding positively.

Satheesan has said that the government would bring in a delimitation commission to consider the demand, putting the Congress on a collision course with the KC(J).

The KC(J) is against taking Thodupuzha taluk and two panchayats out of Idukki for the proposed Muvattupuzha district. The party argues that the move would weaken Idukki both economically and demographically.

The party leaders alleged that the demand for a new district in old Travancore is to justify the bifurcation demand of Malappuram district by the IUML and certain Muslim organisations.

KC(J) state coordinator and government chief whip Apu John Joseph told TNIE that the party would raise its opposition in the UDF and in the gov ernment if the issue is taken up.

The party has also raised concerns over the demographic consequences of the proposed boundary changes, arguing that the reorganisation could lead to a concentration of the Tamil-speaking population in Idukki.