Congress’s Muvattupuzha push faces opposition in UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress’ push for Muvattupuzha district has run into resistance from within the UDF, with key ally Kerala Congress (Joseph) opposing the proposal to carve out Thodupuzha taluk and some villages from Idukki district.
The opposition came after Congress’ Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan raised the demand, with Chief Minister V D Satheesan responding positively.
Satheesan has said that the government would bring in a delimitation commission to consider the demand, putting the Congress on a collision course with the KC(J).
The KC(J) is against taking Thodupuzha taluk and two panchayats out of Idukki for the proposed Muvattupuzha district. The party argues that the move would weaken Idukki both economically and demographically.
The party leaders alleged that the demand for a new district in old Travancore is to justify the bifurcation demand of Malappuram district by the IUML and certain Muslim organisations.
KC(J) state coordinator and government chief whip Apu John Joseph told TNIE that the party would raise its opposition in the UDF and in the gov ernment if the issue is taken up.
The party has also raised concerns over the demographic consequences of the proposed boundary changes, arguing that the reorganisation could lead to a concentration of the Tamil-speaking population in Idukki.
“Around 17% of the population of Idukki is Tamil-speaking. If Thodupuzha and two other panchayats are cut out from the district, the Tamil-speaking population would rise to around 30%,” said Apu, the Thodupuzha MLA.
He also argued that Thodupuzha being the unofficial commercial capital of Idukki, the decision to merge it with Muvattupuzha would weaken the district economically. The party leadership also felt the attempts would affect KC(J)’s hold in Idukki.
The issue has also put the Congress in a difficult position. Though no Congress leader has contradicted the chief minister, a section within the party indicated that Satheesan’s move may have been aimed at strengthening his position within the parliamentary party. Mathew is considered a supporter of K C Venugopal.
Meanwhile, the opposition to the Muvattupuzha proposal has also cut across the LDF-UDF divide. The Kerala Congress(M), which is part of the LDF, has joined the opposition to the proposed bifurcation of Idukki.
“There is no need for the formation of a new Muvattupuzha district,” said party chairman Jose K Mani. “If the bifurcation is carried out it would affect the demographic balance of Idukki.”
He also questioned Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s argument that Muvattupuzha was deprived of development during the LDF government. “The LDF government had given enough funds to each district’s infrastructure development and to MLAs,” he said.
‘Move will weaken Idukki’
The KC(J) argues that the move would weaken Idukki both economically and demographically. It says the demand for a new district is to justify the bifurcation demand of Malappuram district