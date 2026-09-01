Dust to digital: Arabi Malayalam finds its way back from oblivion

KOZHIKODE: The Malaibar Foundation for Research and Development has embarked on an ambitious project to preserve the texts written in Arabi Malayalam, the language that was prevalent among the Muslim community in north Kerala. Launched in 2024, the foundation has so far digitised more than two lakh texts in Arabic and Arabi Malayalam.

“We launched the project with the support of the Hill Museum and Manuscript Library in the USA to preserve the rare manuscripts including those written in Arabi Malayalam,” said Abdurrahman K C, administration officer of the Foundation.

“We collect the manuscripts preserved by individuals in north Kerala. They either hand over the script to us and we scan and return it. Some give us the scripts because they are not in a position to preserve them.”

He said the foundation has identified 77 places from where they can get the manuscripts. “These are stored digitally and can be accessed by researchers and those who are interested in the study of the language,” he said.

There are innumerable works in Arabi Malayalam known to mainstream society. These works are on religion, astrology, geography, literature and medicine.