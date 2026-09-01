IUML treads carefully on Malappuram bifurcation

MALAPPURAM: The IUML is set to adopt a cautious political approach to the proposed bifurcation of Malappuram district, wary of allowing the issue to acquire a communal colour that could trigger controversy and potentially complicate the proposal. With the UDF government now in power, the party is keen to tread carefully, focusing on the administrative and demographic arguments in favour of bifurcation.

Speaking to TNIE, IUML Malappuram district secretary Abdul Hameed said the demand for bifurcating Malappuram should be viewed through the prism of population and administrative requirements rather than communalconsiderations.

“There is no doubt that the district is facing serious administrative challenges because of its high population density. While the 2011 census puts the population of Malappuram at around 49 lakh, the actual population could now be more than 55 lakh.

However, the district does not have adequate administrative infrastructure and services to cater to such a large population. Our aim is to highlight these genuine issues. We are not concerned about the communal angle being raised by certain groups.”