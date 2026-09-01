Kerala Police seek private hands to boost digital presence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a breakaway move intended to expand its digital footprints in tune with changing times, state police have decided to directly engage third-party creative firms to generate content, prepare media strategy, and do public relations campaigns for the department.

As the first step towards that, the police have invited Expression of Interest from eligible media agencies for empanelment. This will be the first time the department is taking the help of private hands for branding and public relations exercise on a larger scale.

Apart from boosting its image, police sources said the project will also generate awareness among the public on the digital facilities offered by the department. The project, police sources added, will be funded under the Integrated Communication and Public Outreach Programme (ICPOP) of the Union government.

“The central government has allocated funds under the ICPOP and that will be utilised for the project. This is a big project and the objective is to ensure that common man gets to know more about the digital facilities rolled out by the department,” an official said. The move comes at a time when the force is deeply engrossed in the high-profile campaign, Operation Toofan, which the department wants to project in a big way.