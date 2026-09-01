Mullaperiyar dam safety evaluation to start on September 1

KOCHI: The six-member independent panel of experts formed to carry out a comprehensive dam safety evaluation of the Mullaperiyar dam will visit the 130-year-old masonry gravity dam on Tuesday morning. The panel headed by former CMD of the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation Balraj Joshi has arrived at Thekkady and will proceed to Vallakadavu to start the evaluation around 8.30am.

The Supreme Court had directed to conduct a Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation to assess the hydrological, seismic and structural safety of the dam in its order dated April 8, 2022. An underwater evaluation to assess the structural integrity of the dam was conducted using a remotely operated vehicle in December 2025.

Prof M L Sharma of IIT Roorkee, retired special secretary of Odisha water resources department Ashutosh Dash, former executive director of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Gopal Dhawan, former chairman of Ganga Flood Control Commission and former scientist of Central Soil and Materials Research Station N Sivakumar are the members of the panel. Advisor to Kerala Government on Interstate Water Disputes James Wilson and irrigation chief engineer R Priyesh will represent the state during the four-day evaluation.