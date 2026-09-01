No master-slave relation in Left Front, Binoy Viswam reminds CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the tussle continues between the two left parties over the post of deputy leader of opposition, the CPI reminded the big brother, CPM, that there is no owner-slave relation among the parties in the LDF. Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed hope that the issue can be resolved through discussions.
Noticeably, Binoy restrained from making any direct criticism against CPM leaders, though senior leaders including C N Mohanan and V Sivankutty, had targetted the CPI.
“For the LDF to continue as it is, mutual discussion and (power) sharing should happen. There is no slave or lord in the LDF. We don’t want the CPM to weaken, but rather wish to see CPI and CPM getting empowered,” the CPI leader said. Responding to questions on the sharp remarks made by some CPM leaders against his party, Binoy said the CPM has to talk politics through its secretaries, not others.
“I will respond when CPM’s state secretary M V Govindan or national general secretary M A Baby make any remarks,” he said. However, on being asked about the remarks made by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, Binoy said that LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan has already made a statement in that regard.
He also said the CPI is in agreement to the comments made by Ramakrishnan and Jose K Mani to resolve the issue through mutual discussions. However, he added that TP’s opinion of the deputy LoP position conventionally being held by CPM should be seen only as the party’s view and not the LDF’s decision.
Pointing out that the LDF is in a new phase currently, and needs to bounce back from the massive, unprecedented defeat it suffered in the recent elections, Binoy said the front has to deploy proper corrective measures.
“This is not for any power or position, rather to bring a new culture of mutual respect within the LDF. CPI is the party that founded LDF, and we see the front as our child. Come what may, we will not do anything which could weaken it,” he commented.
Alliance partners should stand together: KC(M)
Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Monday urged the government to urgently convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the assembly to discuss the Centre’s draft notification proposing eco-sensitive area (ESA) zones covering 131 villages in Kerala.
Speaking at the party’s Pathanamthitta district one-day camp at Maramon Retreat Centre, he said the notification had created a serious situation affecting nearly 25 lakh people across seven districts. The state has only 25 days left to submit its objections and suggestions to the Centre, as 35 of the 60-day period had already elapsed, he said.
Jose also publicly expressed his displeasure over the differences between the CPM and CPI over the post of deputy leader of opposition. “Alliance partners should stand together and discuss the reasons for the electoral setback instead of engaging in public bickering,” he told reporters.