No master-slave relation in Left Front, Binoy Viswam reminds CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the tussle continues between the two left parties over the post of deputy leader of opposition, the CPI reminded the big brother, CPM, that there is no owner-slave relation among the parties in the LDF. Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam expressed hope that the issue can be resolved through discussions.

Noticeably, Binoy restrained from making any direct criticism against CPM leaders, though senior leaders including C N Mohanan and V Sivankutty, had targetted the CPI.

“For the LDF to continue as it is, mutual discussion and (power) sharing should happen. There is no slave or lord in the LDF. We don’t want the CPM to weaken, but rather wish to see CPI and CPM getting empowered,” the CPI leader said. Responding to questions on the sharp remarks made by some CPM leaders against his party, Binoy said the CPM has to talk politics through its secretaries, not others.

“I will respond when CPM’s state secretary M V Govindan or national general secretary M A Baby make any remarks,” he said. However, on being asked about the remarks made by Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, Binoy said that LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan has already made a statement in that regard.