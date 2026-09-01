Paliyekkara toll rates to be hiked; HC order awaited

THRISSUR: The Paliyekkara toll rate is set to be increased again even as no permanent solution has been found to the traffic congestion on the NH. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has permitted the concessionaire to increase the toll, the revised rate cannot be collected without the High Court’s approval.
A case filed by Thrissur DCC president Adv Joseph Tajet seeking to prevent the toll hike until the resolution of traffic congestion at Paliyekkara is pending before the High Court (HC). “The case is pending before the High Court and so the revised rate cannot be collected without it’s permission. We have also submitted a letter to the collector seeking the district administration’s intervention,” he told TNIE.
The toll rates currently being collected at Paliyekkara were fixed in 2024. A notification has already been issued for collecting the revised rates from Tuesday. However, it specifies that the hike can be implemented only subject to the directives of the HC. The HC had last year directed that the toll rate should not be increased without addressing congestion on the highway. The court observed the hike could be implemented only after resolving congestion, including the problems near the toll plaza.
The Paliyekkara toll rates are revised every September 1 based on the base toll rate and changes in the country’s Wholesale Price Index. This year’s increase is also part of the annual revision. However, in view of the court’s earlier directives, the concessionaire cannot collect the revised rate merely on the basis of NHAI approval.
If the revised rates come into force, cars and other light vehicles will have to pay `100 for a single journey, up from the existing `90. This represents an increase of `10 per trip and will raise the monthly travel expenses of regular commuters using the Paliyekkara toll plaza.
The rate for multiple journeys in a day will increase from `140 to `145. Regular commuters crossing the toll plaza several times a day will also face an additional financial burden. The single-journey toll for light commercial vehicles will rise from `160 to `170. Goods and commercial vehicles that regularly use the highway will also have to bear the additional burden. Criticism is mounting that a toll hike cannot be justified when motorists paying the toll are still not assured a smooth journey.