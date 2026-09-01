Paliyekkara toll rates to be hiked; HC order awaited

THRISSUR: The Paliyekkara toll rate is set to be increased again even as no permanent solution has been found to the traffic congestion on the NH. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has permitted the concessionaire to increase the toll, the revised rate cannot be collected without the High Court’s approval.

A case filed by Thrissur DCC president Adv Joseph Tajet seeking to prevent the toll hike until the resolution of traffic congestion at Paliyekkara is pending before the High Court (HC). “The case is pending before the High Court and so the revised rate cannot be collected without it’s permission. We have also submitted a letter to the collector seeking the district administration’s intervention,” he told TNIE.

The toll rates currently being collected at Paliyekkara were fixed in 2024. A notification has already been issued for collecting the revised rates from Tuesday. However, it specifies that the hike can be implemented only subject to the directives of the HC. The HC had last year directed that the toll rate should not be increased without addressing congestion on the highway. The court observed the hike could be implemented only after resolving congestion, including the problems near the toll plaza.